Arts and Humanities of Stehekin is opening its first new online art exhibit of the year on Friday.
The exhibit, “NATURE CYCLES: From the Ground Up,” features artists primarily from the Stehekin area. Mediums of artwork that include poetry, music, quilting, fabric art and ink work will be on display at artsandhumanitiesofstehekin.org.
The art show is about nature, “everything from the weather to flora and fauna,” according to an exhibit news release.
The website was set up due to the closure of the Golden West Gallery and it is still unclear if doors will be opened again in the summer, according to the release.