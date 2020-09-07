CHELAN — The city is accepting applications to replace Councilman Ray Dobbs, who is stepping down Sept. 25.
Dobbs announced at the Aug. 25 council meeting that he and his wife were moving to East Wenatchee. His current term expires at the end of 2023, and whoever replaces him will have to run in the next available election to finish out his term.
To qualify, you must be at least 18, have lived in the city limits full time for at least a year and be a registered voter able to vote in the city.
Letters of interest including street address, background and qualifications should be sent by Sept. 16 to City Clerk Peri Gallucci, City of Chelan, P.O. Box 1669, Chelan, WA 98816, or pgallucci@cityofchelan.us.