CHELAN — The city of Chelan has begun planning a $24 million expansion of Lake Chelan Airport, most of which would be paid for with grant monies.
The Chelan County City Council approved an airport layout plan Nov. 9. The goal is to lengthen the runway from the existing 3,500 feet to 4,400 feet to handle more types of airplanes and more hangars.
Increased demand at Chelan Airport sparked interest in expansion, said city administrator Wade Farris.
More people are using airplanes to commute and more tourists are visiting Chelan, he said. This expansion would also act as an alternative to Pangborn Memorial Airport near Wenatchee.
Most of the expansion project is anticipated to be paid for by the state Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration. Roughly $2 million in costs is to be split between the city of Chelan and the Chelan-Douglas Port Authority.
The expansion would allow for charter flights by business aircraft that can carry small groups of people.
Construction would happen in three phases and is projected to start within the next four to five years, he said.
Completion of all construction projects is set at about 2040, according to the expansion plan.
