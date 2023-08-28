Lake Chelan

This story was originally published by Great Northwest Wine.

Brock Lindsay, award-winning winemaker and co-owner of Succession Wines and Alta Cellars in the Lake Chelan community of Manson, died Saturday. He was 40.

Brock Lindsay, winemaker/co-owner of Succession Wines in Manson, also managed Antoine Creek Vineyard — an acclaimed site near the Columbia River upstream from Wells Dam.
