This story was originally published by Great Northwest Wine.
Brock Lindsay, award-winning winemaker and co-owner of Succession Wines and Alta Cellars in the Lake Chelan community of Manson, died Saturday. He was 40.
“The cause of death was traumatic injuries due to a utility vehicle rollover on Saturday, August 26,” according to statement from his winery companies.
According to a Chelan County public information officer, the accident is under investigation.
Lindsay and his team began to harvest the 2023 vintage on Wednesday, Aug. 23 with Chardonnay for sparkling wine.
“With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we share the untimely and tragic passing of Brock Lindsay, beloved winemaker and co-owner of Succession Wines and Alta Cellars,” the company stated in a news release Saturday afternoon. “It is an immeasurable loss for his family, friends, employees and the entire Lake Chelan community.”
He is survived by his wife and co-owner, Erica, and daughters Layla and Reese.
“Let us remember Brock’s contributions to the wine industry and honor the legacy he leaves behind,” the statement concluded.
Industry members quickly began to learn of the news as they met Saturday at the Town Toyota Center for the annual Wenatchee Wine and Food Festival. Organizers said one winemaking friend of the Lindsays was overcome with grief and withdrew from pouring at the evening event.
Succession named 2018 WA Winery to Watch
His early master strokes as a winemaker led Wine Press Northwest magazine to name Succession Wines as the 2018 Washington Winery to Watch.
The Lindsays rapidly earned acclaim for their wines and admiration for their ability to overcome hardship. A Seattle native, he graduated from Montana State University in 2006, going on to become a structural engineer and project manager for Highmark Concrete Contractors. His projects in the Puget Sound area included construction of the new Highway 520 bridge — officially the Gov. Albert D. Rosellini Bridge — and the latest Manette Bridge in Bremerton.
However, he and Erica, then a marketing executive with Hewlett-Packard, grew attached to the Chelan area where her family had a cabin. He began making small lots of hobby wine, cultivated connections with vintners and got into Washington State University’s winemaking program as winery ownership was turning from a dream into a second career.
In 2014, the Lindsays had just started their family but soon lost their newly built home to the massive Carlton Complex fire that burned for six weeks, scorched more than 256,000 acres and claimed 300 homes in the region of Pateros and Alta Lake.
Undaunted, the Lindsays launched Succession Wines with 600 cases, opening in 2016 while pouring reds from the 2013 vintage and 2015 whites. They didn’t produce wines from the 2014 vintage.
His affable demeanor and business sense earned the respect of esteemed growers and access to grapes from buzz-worthy vineyards such as Bacchus, Candy Mountain, Conner Lee, Quintessence and Lawrence. Viticulture knowledge he gained via WSU led to him becoming the vineyard manager of Antoine Creek.
Accolades came quickly. At the 2017 Wenatchee Wine Awards, Lindsay’s 2015 reds and 2016 whites combined for two unanimous double gold medals and four gold medals on the way to a remarkable six best-of-class honors. A few months later, Succession earned three Platinum awards during Wine Press Northwest’s 2017 best-of-the-best judging. Those included his 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2015 Cabernet Franc.
“That was amazing — when you put your heart and soul into something and somebody else thinks it’s pretty good, too,” he said during a 2018 interview.
From 2,000 cases toward 10,000 in 5 years
In 2018, he bottled 2,000 cases, but that would not be nearly enough. The hospitality and vibe he and Erica created — combined with a prime location overlooking Lake Chelan next to their friends at Cairdeas Winery and the ongoing excellence of the wines — set them up for continued success.
Among the examples of the Lindsays’s entrepreneurial spirit was their 2021 acquisition of Alta Cellars, a modest label with a prized tasting room location in downtown Manson. That addition also meant the winemaking team would grow its annual production toward 10,000 cases.
And from the start, Succession paid homage to his previous career by branding the flagship red as Bridge Builder’s Blend. The L&R White Wine, a Sauvignon Blanc, is named as a tribute to their daughters.