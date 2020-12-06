WENATCHEE — Fire destroyed a home Friday evening in Wenatchee.
Crews responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 800 block of South Chelan Avenue where fire was burning in the rear portion of a home, said Kelly Lindemann, battalion commander with Chelan County Fire District 1.
Lindemann believes only one person lived in the home. The occupant told firefighters that the fire began inside a bedroom, Lindemann said.
The fire was under control about 20 minutes after crews arrived from Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2, he said. No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.
The home will likely be considered a total loss, Lindemann said. Fire destroyed roughly 50% of the home, but the remainder sustained heavy smoke damage.
Crews left the scene about 2 a.m. Saturday.