WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Community Development Department has eight of its 28 positions open.
The department has seen a lot of turnover in the past year — including the arrival of a new director and the departure of three planners, a building official and a code enforcement officer, Chelan County Community Development Director Jim Brown said. The department also is has been down a building plans examiner, a senior planner, an assistant planner and a floodplain administrator over the entire year.
“It makes for a lot of extra work for everyone,” Brown said.
Brown said the agency has undergone some restructuring with the following changes:
- Recreated the assistant director position
- Turned two planning manager positions into "planner 2" positions
- Removed code enforcement duties from community development's taks and turned it over to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office
- Createe three new positions — not yet filled — to run the short-term rental program once it's created
The county has been experiencing a gap in code enforcement as the two new code enforcement officers won’t start until Jan. 1, Brown said. The county has about 600 open cases at the moment. Brown is handling some of them as he used to be a uniformed officer for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The two new officers are retired law enforcement, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said.
The county moved code enforcement to the sheriff’s office to move through the enforcement process faster, Commissioner Doug England said in a July interview. Licensed officers can issue citations, which go through district court instead of superior court.
The move cost the county about $500,000 and required them to fully equip the officers, Community Development Director Jim Brown said during a June Chelan County Planning Commission meeting.
Turnover at the department has been a problem of the past few years. In 2018, Mitch Reister was hired on a contract basis as an interim director. At the time the agency had seven open positions and he was brought on to help stabilize things.
Between 2018 and to now the following people have been directors at community development:
- Hank Lewis
- Mitch Reister, interim director
- Dave Kuhl
- Deanna Walter, interim director, also the current Chelan County Assessor
- Jim Brown