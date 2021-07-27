CHELAN — Icicle Broadcasting Company has sold three radio stations to Chelan Valley Media Group, a partnership of four former Seattle-area media professionals with ties to the Chelan Valley.
The sales includes KOZI AM, KOZI FM and KZAL, “Z-Country,” according to a news release from KOZI radio. KOZI is a 60-year-old station that was first owned by Harriet Bullitt, Icicle Broadcasting Company principal owner. Icicle Broadcasting will continue to own and operate KOHO 101.1 “Hometown Radio.”
Chelan Valley Media Group is a partnership of Allan Mayer, Karen Heric and Matt Peters all of Manson, as well as Melissa Durfee-Davis of Seattle, according to the news release. The sale should be completed by fall with approval from the Federal Communications Commission. Heric will take over as president and general manager.
Heric has 35 years of media experience at King 5, GreenRubino, iHeartRadio and Root sports, according to the news release.
Bullitt said she was pleased to find local buyers for the sale of KOZI AM/FM and KZAL, according to the news release.
Greg Guy of Patrick Communications handled the sale for Icicle Broadcasting Company and said in January that they had received several offers. He also said it would take six to nine months to finalize the sale of the stations, which combined have six employees.
Bullitt chose to sell the stations now, so she could be involved in determining the next owners, said Deb Hartl, Bullitt’s personal assistant.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
