WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission extended an emergency resolution for the county for COVID-19, but it is allowing a ban on short-term rentals to expire.
Chelan County passed a ban on the use of short-term rentals on April 6, due to a concern that there could be an influx of people escaping COVID-19 putting a strain on local resources. The commission decided on Monday to allow its ban on rentals to expire, according to a Chelan County news release.
The county asks, though, that short-term rental owners continue to be aware of the risks in regard to COVID-19 and incorporate that into their procedures, according to a news release.
The county is considering creating possible new regulations in regard to short-term rentals. It plans to finalize those regulations in August, according to the news release. The Chelan County Planning Commission is currently creating recommendations in regard to those regulations.
Some of the possible regulations include:
- A possible 1% cap on new short-term rentals per year
- A three-year ban on short-term rentals in many urban growth areas
- A limit on the number of guests allowed in rentals.