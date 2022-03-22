WATERVILLE — Chelan County has asked a judge to dismiss some of the claims in Tamarack Saddle's $6.4 million lawsuit alleging intentional permit delays of Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort expansion.
The county and and its Natural Resources director, Mike Kaputa, filed the request on March 3 in Douglas County Superior Court. A hearing is set for 11 a.m. April 26.
Mission Ridge's Sept. 10 lawsuit alleges Chelan County exceeded its authority while engaging in arbitrary and unlawful processing and review of permitting applications.
The proposed expansion of Mission Ridge would add condos, townhouses and duplex units, single-family homes, a lodge and commercial space.
The county argues permits have not been denied and a environmental impact study is justified. It also claims the county and Kaputa acted within their powers and that Tamarack has not produced evidence of a conspiracy or evidence of underlying wrongdoing.
The memorandum claims Tamarack’s claim of negligence “is barred by the public duty doctrine.”
Chelan County previously filed a Nov. 8 response asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. Kaputa filed a Nov. 30 response asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit and award him attorney fees.
The lawsuit and responses are filed in Douglas County since Chelan County is a party.
Superior Court Judge Brian Huber recused himself on Feb. 14. The case will now be heard by Judge Robert Grim, who Gov. Jay Inslee recently appointed to the Okanogan County Superior Court.
The case remains in Douglas County Superior Court.
