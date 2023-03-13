Walter has served as the county assessor since 2011 and was reelected last year, but will step down from her elected position on March 31, according to a Chelan County news release.
This was not Walter's first time serving as interim director of Community Development: she was appointed to the position from 2002 to 2005 and then again in March 2020 until Brown was hired in April 2020.
Brown in his resignation cited a worsening relationship with a county commissioner as a major reason for leaving the position. He served as director for two years. Since 2010, Community Development has had six directors or interim directors, according to a news release.
"These positions are difficult to fill," said Commissioner Tiffany Gering. "It’s a difficult department to manage because of the many moving parts, both internal and external. But Community Development is not the same department it was just two years ago. The board is confident that under Deanna’s continued guidance, this department is only going to continue to grow while meeting the needs of our community."
The commissioners advertised the position May 16 to June 6, 2022 and received four applications, said county spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons in an email. None were qualified for the position, according to FitzSimmons.
The Community Development director is in charge of the administration and enforcement of the county’s building, fire, residential and plumbing codes. It is also responsible for regulating land and shoreline development.
Walter said in the news release she sees herself in the director's position until her retirement in about eight years.
The commissioners will appoint an interim county assessor by April 1 to serve until the 2023 election is certified, according to the news release. The Republican Central Committee will provide the names of three candidates to the commissioners.
Potential candidates interested in running for the position can file for election May 15-19, and the new assessor will serve for the remaining three years of the vacated term, according to the news release.
"I was born and raised in this valley, and I’ve been a part of the county family since 2002," Walter said in the news release. "I’m committed to the county; I’ve devoted many years to serving its citizens. To the community, I’d add that cultural change in an office doesn’t happen overnight, but we are hoping the public sees we are a work in progress and getting better every day."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone