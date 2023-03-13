WENATCHEE — In a permanent change of roles, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter has been named the county's full-time Community Development director.

Walter was appointed to interim Community Development director in March 2022 when Jim Brown resigned from the position. County commissioners signed an employment contract with Walter on Monday and her first day as its long-term director will be April 1. 



