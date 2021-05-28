WENATCHEE — Two dozen Chelan County offices up for election do not have any candidates filed, including a four-year term for the Entiat City Council.
A special three-day filing period for the Chelan County positions candidates will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and end at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Chelan County’s Auditor’s Office. Find a list of the open positions here: wwrld.us/chelan.
Douglas County had a special three -day filing period that ended on May 27 to fill 16 positions. Find who has filed and the available positions here: wwrld.us/douglas.