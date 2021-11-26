WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners this week approved nearly $223,000 to local tourist-related organizations.
The funds come a portion of lodging taxes the county collects and on a yearly basis distributes. Lodging taxes are taxes levied on lodging businesses including hotels and short-term rentals.
In Chelan County, about half the funds generated in lodging taxes every year goes to the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, Run Wenatchee, among others, according to a Chelan County news release.
The remaining money is offered annually in the form of grants to tourist-related organizations. The county's Lodging Tax Advisory Committee reviewed the 29 grant applications received this year..
Seventeen tourist-related organizations this year were approved to receive lodging tax dollars.
The recipients include:
Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: $24,000 for marketing and programs
Chelan County Expo Center: $20,000 for operations and promotions
Leavenworth Summer Theater: $15,000 for the summer season
Lake Chelan Wine Alliance: $30,000 for promotions
Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival: $33,000 for the annual festival
Chelan-Douglas Land Trust: $15,000 for Wenatchee trail system trail maintenance
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.