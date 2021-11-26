Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners this week approved nearly $223,000 to local tourist-related organizations.

The funds come a portion of lodging taxes the county collects and on a yearly basis distributes. Lodging taxes are taxes levied on lodging businesses including hotels and short-term rentals.

In Chelan County, about half the funds generated in lodging taxes every year goes to the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, Run Wenatchee, among others, according to a  Chelan County news release.

The remaining money is offered annually in the form of grants to tourist-related organizations. The county's Lodging Tax Advisory Committee reviewed the 29 grant applications received this year..

Seventeen tourist-related organizations this year were approved to receive lodging tax dollars.

The recipients include:

  • Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: $24,000 for marketing and programs
  • Chelan County Expo Center: $20,000 for operations and promotions
  • Leavenworth Summer Theater: $15,000 for the summer season
  • Lake Chelan Wine Alliance: $30,000 for promotions
  • Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival: $33,000 for the annual festival
  • Chelan-Douglas Land Trust: $15,000 for Wenatchee trail system trail maintenance

Find a full list of the lodging tax dollar recipients here: wwrld.us/lodginggrant.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

