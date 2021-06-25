WENATCHEE — All Chelan County buildings have reopened after closing their doors for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly all Chelan County offices are open and seeing visitors, said Jill Fitzsimmons, a spokesperson for Chelan County Public Works, in an email.
Most offices are open from 8 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but Fitzsimmons recommended that people check the Chelan County website — co.chelan.wa.us — to see a specific office's hours of operation.
Some offices have guidelines regarding capacity and guidelines will be posted outside individual offices.
People who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask while visiting.