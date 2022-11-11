Park Design

This graphic illustrates the proposed Malaga waterfront park. 

MALAGA — Chelan County Natural Resources, Chelan County PUD and the Malaga-Colockum Community Council are collaborating in the acquisition of more than 30 acres of property along the Columbia River for the future home of a Malaga waterfront park. The proposed park is centrally located to downtown Malaga, roughly a 10-minute walking distance from the downtown core, with watercraft and swimming accessibility.

“What the community of Malaga really ranked supreme was waterfront access,” said Lisa Dowling, natural resource specialist for Chelan County, in a presentation at Chelan County PUD board meeting Monday. “Regardless of whether or not we looked at the community as a whole or the specific demographics, there were significant overlaps in priorities.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?