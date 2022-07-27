WENATCHEE — Brandi Buck, a candidate for the Chelan County Clerk's office, faces two charges of first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Buck, a Wenatchee real estate agent, says her license should not have been suspended by the state Department of Licensing. She says that a speeding ticket in 2020 may have mistakenly resulted in her license being suspended.
The issue stems from a DUI conviction in 2010 that suspended her license for two years, according to an East Wenatchee Municipal Court document. Buck served two days in jail as a result of the conviction.
In total, Buck has served another 26 days in jail due to four total convictions of driving without or suspended license between 2008 and 2014; twice in the second degree and twice in the third degree, according to Chelan District Court documents.
Buck is one of three candidates for the Chelan County Clerk's position. The others are Sandra Arechiga and Martin Young.
County clerk is the administrative and financial officer for Chelan County Superior Court. The 19-person clerk's office handles all of the court's records, issues passports, protection orders and more.
Buck said the DUI was long ago and acknowledged that she had made a mistake. She completed all the requirements related to her DUI conviction, according to the East Wenatchee Municipal docket related to this case.
In September 2021, Buck was cited with an unsafe or improper backing charge and driving with a suspended license in the first degree. A first-degree driving without a license charge alleges "habitual" violation of the law.
In January, Buck was charged again with driving without or suspended license again in the first degree.
Both cases are pending, according to court documents.
On a first conviction of the first-degree charge, a person is punished with imprisonment for not less than 10 days, according to state law. If convicted a second time, the person is punished with no less than 90 days in jail.
Buck said she and her lawyer are "working diligently to resolve the matter," as they believe these two license-related charges should be dismissed or reduced.
"I've been pretty transparent and hopefully this won't affect my reputation," she said. "I don't think it will."
Buck said she is not discouraged by these matters coming to light and will continue to fight hard as she feels strongly about running for county clerk.
