WENATCHEE — Brandi Buck, a candidate for the Chelan County Clerk's office, faces two charges of first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Buck, a Wenatchee real estate agent, says her license should not have been suspended by the state Department of Licensing. She says that a speeding ticket in 2020 may have mistakenly resulted in her license being suspended.

Brandi Buck clerk candidate

Brandi Buck

Chelan County clerk candidate
Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

