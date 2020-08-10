CHELAN — A state agency found that Dale England’s failure to file campaign financial information in a timely manner does not warrant further investigation.
England, of Manson, is running for Chelan County Commission in district 3. His opponent is Tiffany Gering, of Chelan.
A constituent, Shawn Minton, filed a complaint with the Public Disclosure Commission alleging England failed to file his first financial disclosure statement within two weeks of announcing his candidacy.
The state Public Disclosure Commission did find that England was about two weeks late in filing his financial information, according to a letter from the agency. But it is the first time England has ever run for office and he has no other history of violations in the last five years.
The agency decided it was not worth pursuing the violation further, according to the letter. Staff did remind England about the importance of filing information in a timely manner.
England apologized for the mistake in July and said it wasn’t an intentional violation, just a misunderstanding of the law.
“I call it a rookie mistake — that there was no intention of concealing or anything else,” England said. “It was, you know, a misreading of numerous regulations.”