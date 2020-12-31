CHELAN — After 12 years, Chelan County Commissioner Doug England will get to enjoy retirement.
England signed off as a commissioner on Tuesday after a meeting on short-term rentals, handing off the position of chair to Commissioner Bob Bugert. Bugert and Commissioner Kevin Overbay thanked England for his years of service.
“I have tremendous respect for you and how you’ve been leader of the Chelan County Commission and your service over the last 12 years,” Bugert said. “I think you are a remarkably balanced, well-spoken, pragmatic individual.”
Overbay thanked England for showing him the ropes the last four years as a commissioner. England was gracious even in his disagreements with the other commissioners, he said.
“The way you have treated me the last four years has been exemplary,” Overbay said. “Allowing a kid who thought he knew everything coming in his first year to not only get some victories, but also get some humility throughout the course of this thing.”
England thanked the commissioners for their work and said all five commissioners he worked with showed honor and integrity. He said didn’t think there should be a limit on how many times a commissioner could run for office, but politicians should leave when it is time.
“They say they change politicians and diapers for the same reason and I think three terms is enough and I think it is time for someone else to step in and take care of it,” England said.
With England’s retirement there are no more orchardists or agricultural industry employees on the Chelan County Commission. Overbay worked for the Washington State Patrol, Bugert for the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and on the Salmon Recovery Funding Board and incoming Commissioner Tiffany Gering for the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce.
Overbay is now the longest serving commissioner with four years on the board that oversees Chelan County government, land planning and budgets.
State Representative Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, served with England for about 10 years as a commissioner. Goehner said he enjoyed working with England who he said brought a lot of experience from his years as an orchardist and from just looking at the bigger picture.
“He was very good at seeing the big picture and trying to incorporate everyone’s issues in making his decisions,” Goehner said. “I think Chelan County is going to miss a very even-handed, steady approach to leadership.”
Goehner said he was impressed by England’s work to get the Stehekin Road fixed that washed out several years ago. England went to Washington, D.C., several times and talked to many people in effort to resolve that problem.
The road is still damaged, but the environmental review process is underway for fixing it.
Chelan County’s reserve has also grown to about $13 million during England’s time, Goehener said. England also pushed for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to abandon efforts to transplant grizzly bears in the North Cascades.
Some other of England’s accomplishments include:
- Starting the short-term rental regulation process
- Passing zoning regulations on cannabis producers
- Working through a 10-year-long process to develop a Shoreline Master Plan Program
- Helping guide improvements for the Chelan County Regional Justice Center
- Overseeing changes in mental health treatment in Chelan and Douglas counties