LEAVENWORTH — Upper Wenatchee Valley residents are invited to get a virtual cup of coffee with Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert.
Bugert will be holding a Zoom call with residents in his district, according to a news release from the commissioner. The first will be focused on Leavenworth constituents from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A second call is set for 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday.
People can join the meeting by going to https://wwrld.us/2IlBBEY. They can also join by phone at 865-3370-4778, passcode 104600.
The talks are super informal and are just an opportunity for people to ask the commissioner questions, Bugert said.
Bugert will have Chelan County Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa with him to answer questions.
Bugert is the second-district commissioner for Chelan County, which means he represents Plain, Leavenworth, Cashmere and some parts of Wenatchee.