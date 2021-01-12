CHELAN — Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Chelan when her SUV left the road.
Gering was driving a Chevy Suburban at 6:44 a.m. on the 200 block of Wilson Street, when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree, said Jason Reinfield, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office chief of special operations. The crash was caused by icy conditions, he said.
“It was extremely slippery this morning,” Reinfield said. “Our deputy said when he put his vehicle in park, the vehicle actually started to slide a little bit.”
Gering sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital, where she was later released, he said.
Gering has been a county commissioner for a little over two weeks.