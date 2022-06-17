WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners are seeking the public's input on how to use about $14 million of American Rescue Plan funding.
In total, $14.8 million was allocated to the county in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act — federal funding set aside to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, Chelan County has spent $800,000 toward a mobile morgue trailer, a countywide document management software program, administrative costs and capital improvements for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The public is invited to participate in an online survey to review the county's plans for the remaining funds. Find information about the funding and a link to the online survey here: wwrld.us/ARP.
Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson, said the commissioners plan to soon complete the application for both county departments and community organizations to apply for the funding.
The commissioners have proposed spending $10 million for building up county programming and departments for the future, FitzSimmons said, with the rest most likely going toward projects.
About $4 million might be going into the community via grants to local nonprofits, agencies and small agricultural operations, but the county will not know for sure until applications are received, FitzSimmons said in an email.
Chelan County commissioners proposed four goals to help determine how to spend the money:
Strengthening county services
Creating healthy communities — investing in programs that address behavioral health care or COVID-19 prevention and mitigation efforts.
Caring for families — soliciting project proposals that assist the most impacted households and communities with housing, food or other basic necessities.
Supporting small agricultural businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.
