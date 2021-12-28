WENATCHEE — Jim Brown, Chelan County's Community Development director, submitted his resignation on Monday, citing a "worsening relationship with one commissioner" as the chief reason for his departure.
"This relationship clearly cannot be fixed," Brown said in his resignation letter. "It is getting in the way of my effectiveness, and is now also affecting staff. It is clear that I no longer have the confidence of the full board and I believe it is time for my departure to pursue excellence elsewhere. So, for the sake of the department I will step away and remove that conflict."
He will be accepting a new position with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to a Chelan County news release.
Brown also said that the public hearing and split decision on whether to keep Ryan Kelso as a planning commissioner on the board last week was not part of the reason for his departure.
"I can accept that the process 'was what it was,'" Brown said in his resignation letter. "It wasn’t then, and still is not now, personal."
Brown along with other Community Development staff brought allegations to the commissioners at a public hearing two weeks ago concerning alleged misuse of the planning commission position by Kelso.
County commissioners kept Kelso on the planning commission with a split vote on Dec. 20.
Brown also cited that his work in Community Development was more contentious than any other work he had done previously due to a "few chronic and loud complainers ... constantly 'slamming' us in public."
"Their outsized voice seems to reflect continued dysfunction, when there are clear facts to the contrary," Brown said in his resignation letter. "This criticism is at an intensity I have never before witnessed."
Brown also said in his resignation letter that he could not have done all he did without his staff.
"I accomplished a major restructuring of the entire department, created an entirely new STR (short-term rental) division, and assisted with the creation of a new Code Enforcement Division within the Sheriff’s office," Brown said in his resignation letter. "Dedicated staff here made this a reality. It was not just me."
Commissioner Bob Bugert thanked Brown on Monday for his work at the department.
"Jim’s resignation is very unfortunate," Bugert said in a county news release. "Under his leadership, the county has made great progress in restructuring the department. This past year, there have been challenges that have led to a difficult work environment for Jim and his staff. I am hoping the building community partners with us in our continuing work toward building a healthy planning department."
Brown said in an email to The Wenatchee World that "problems out of his control" will need to be addressed before the county sees any durable stability in the Community Development department.
Brown closed his letter of resignation by stating his gratitude for Commissioners Bugert, Kevin Overbay and retired commissioner Doug England for their support.
Brown's last day as director is set Jan. 31, 2022. Commissioners have not determined a process for replacing Brown but are expected to discuss this next week when in session.