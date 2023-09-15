WENATCHEE — Chelan County Community Development hosted a community outreach meeting Wednesday to discuss accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and a recently passed state legislation which encourages construction of ADUs.
Additionally, Community Development Director Deanna Walter spoke on what she and her staff have done to improve customer service and the building permit application process. The meeting was open for questions.
“We want to talk about our processes while at the same time give the community an opportunity to ask us questions,” Walter said. “We hope to have these meetings regularly, with future meetings planned for other parts of the county.”
The public meeting began with the topic of rock wall permit requirements. According to Walter, any rock wall that is built to act as a retaining wall, which prevents soil erosion, requires a building permit and engineering. Decorative rock walls that are under four feet tall do not require a permit.
Several community members voiced their complaints regarding the lengthy process of obtaining building permits from the county. One attendee claimed that he has experienced extensive delays in receiving building permits.
Others agreed that these process delays can be damaging to construction operations, specifically once extreme weather conditions hit.
Walter responded to these comments by making a commitment to speed up the timeline for permit processing. She and Building Official Luis Gonzalez explained that they are currently working to get their three permit technicians trained for more efficient processing as well as improving the Chelan County Community Development online portal.
Walter then shifted the topic to ADUs.
“One of my commitments to the public is I’m taking the politics out of building and planning, the same rules apply to everyone,” she led with.
An ADU is a small, self-contained residential unit located on the same lot as an existing single-family home, According to the the Municipal Research and Services Center.
She then explained that she and her team are implementing a code change which takes away the requirement of ADU owners to live on-site, with the exception of short-term rentals. This code change is with the intention of encouraging the construction of ADUs and is effective Jan. 1, 2025.
“If it is being used as a short term rental the owner still has to be on-site,” Walter said.
Additionally, the team is working to edit the code for square footage calculation regarding ADUs.
“The calculation for square footage and what it includes is different for ADU than it is for the residents,” Walter said. “We’re going to make them match.”
Walter told attendees that she and her team intend to host more public meetings throughout the county, with the hope that an increased number of community members will listen and partake in discussions.
More conversation regarding ADUs and short-term rentals will be had during the Tuesday Chelan County Commissioners meeting, beginning at 10:15 a.m.
