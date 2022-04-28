One of the proposed amendments would ban the use of exploding targets and incendiary ammunition beginning June 1 every year, according to a Chelan County news release.
The use of exploding targets has a history of causing wildfires in Chelan County, including last year's No. 2 Canyon fire.
"The U.S. Forest Service already has a year-round ban on the use of exploding targets on its lands," said Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi in the news release. "In an area that is prone to wildfires, this proposed code amendment just makes sense."
The other proposed amendments also come at the recommendation of the county's Fire Marshal Office, including the creation of a new "Stage 3" level of travel and activity restrictions.
Stage 3 restriction includes temporarily banning target shooting outside of gun ranges and gives commissioners the ability to place travel and activity restrictions in certain areas.
Commissioners would be able to close a road, for instance, if extreme conditions made an area prone to wildfires.
Other proposed amendments change the code's vocabulary to match what the U.S. Forest Service uses to help eliminate confusion.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.