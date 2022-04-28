Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Shooting enthusiasts are expected to receive a blow to their hobby next week when Chelan County commissioners discuss possible fire-hazard-related county code amendments.

Download PDF Fire amendments

One of the proposed amendments would ban the use of exploding targets and incendiary ammunition beginning June 1 every year, according to a Chelan County news release.

The use of exploding targets has a history of causing wildfires in Chelan County, including last year's No. 2 Canyon fire.

"The U.S. Forest Service already has a year-round ban on the use of exploding targets on its lands," said Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi in the news release. "In an area that is prone to wildfires, this proposed code amendment just makes sense."

The other proposed amendments also come at the recommendation of the county's Fire Marshal Office, including the creation of a new "Stage 3" level of travel and activity restrictions.

Stage 3 restriction includes temporarily banning target shooting outside of gun ranges and gives commissioners the ability to place travel and activity restrictions in certain areas.

Commissioners would be able to close a road, for instance, if extreme conditions made an area prone to wildfires.

Other proposed amendments change the code's vocabulary to match what the U.S. Forest Service uses to help eliminate confusion.

The proposed amendment is available here: wwrld.us/amendments.

County commissioners will discuss the proposed amendments at a public hearing 11 a.m. Tuesday. People can attend in-person at 400 Douglas St. Suite 201 in Wenatchee or online at wwrld.us/zoomlink.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

