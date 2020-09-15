WENATCHEE — Chelan County is considering a water bank to ensure there are no barriers to future development.
The county isn’t facing moratoriums on new construction like other counties in the state have, and that’s why it is looking at this now, said Mike Kaputa, Chelan County Natural Resources Department director. It’s trying to be proactive before there is a water shortage.
“What we’re trying to do is get ahead of any water shortages in different areas,” Kaputa said in an August interview. He said the county is looking to "set up a program that is linked to building permits so we can track water in different basins and make sure that we have enough.”
Areas in the Methow Valley, Spokane County and Kittitas County have faced moratoriums on new construction, because of a lack of groundwater, he said.
The draft code is in its early stage and will be brought before the Chelan County Commission, Kaputa said. The county has not yet set dates.
Build North Central Washington, a non-profit that supports the building industry, is waiting to hear more about the potential changes before it takes a position on the proposal, said Dan Beardslee, Build North Central Washington government affairs director.
As part of this effort, Chelan County purchased 73 acre feet of water from Bear Mountain Water District in late August for $365,000, he said. A home uses about half an acre foot a year, so the purchase should provide water to develop about 146 homes, he said.
The Lake Chelan Basin is an area of focus, because all of the available water in Lake Chelan has already been applied for, Kaputa said. The state Department of Ecology has been in the process of approving water right applications for several years.
As part of the new draft code, people would pay fees when they buy water rights and, potentially, the county could acquire more water rights to allow for more development, Kaputa said.
“There’s a cost to all of this and so the commissioners have to make decisions about where the funding comes from for future water acquisitions,” he said.
The easiest way to acquire a water right will be through the county, but people will also be able to seek water rights through private transactions, Kaputa said.
People building a home now in Chelan County can dig a well with just an inspection from the Chelan-Douglas Health District, he said. But the county does have new requirements that make the process more stringent than years past and it is also keeping track of the amount of water available in each basin.
“The bar is higher now, you have to show where that water is coming from, not just does it produce enough, but where does it come from,” Kaputa said.