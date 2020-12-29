WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission voted Tuesday to create a task force to look at the short-term rental draft code.
Chelan Community Development Director Jim Brown said the task force will include:
- Three people in support of the short-term rental industry
- Three people in support of new regulations to manage the number of rentals and nuisances
- One member of the Chelan County Planning Commission.
They will have three months to try to find a middle road between issues, such as allowing existing short-term rentals to remain as non-conforming uses.
The commission also wanted to extend the decision on the code, because of the amount of testimony submitted, Brown said.
“We received approximately 470 additional written comments over the holiday weekend and holidays themselves and that created a significant amount of documentation to wade through,” he said.
The commission has not decided who will participate in the task force, but Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert is taking the lead. Bugert said his district, which includes Leavenworth, has been the most impacted by this issue.
The commission asked for one recommendation each from the Short Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County and Residents United for Neighbors. Two groups on opposite side of the regulation debate. But the commissioners are considering members among the people who submitted comments to the county.
The commission was not able to extend the moratorium on existing or expanded short-term rentals during the meeting on Tuesday, because a public hearing needed to occur, Brown said. The commission scheduled a public hearing on the moratorium for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12. They plan to extend the moratorium by six months.
The resolution on Jan. 12 would also create an exception for the 45 lawfully permitted short-term rentals in the Manson Urban Growth Area, Brown said. Manson created a short-term rental permit process several years ago that the county manages.