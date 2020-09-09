WENATCHEE — After several months on hold due to the coronavirus, criminal trials are set to resume next week in Chelan County Superior Court.
The state Supreme Court in April suspended jury trials statewide to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Criminal trials will start Sept. 15 in Superior Court. Civil trials are still on hold.
Superior Court officials redesigned the jury processes with input from public health officials, the court said Tuesday in a news release.
“We’re now at the point where we need to let people have their day in court, so to speak,” Judge Lesley Allan said in an interview Wednesday.
The pause in trials created a backlog. Ten defendants are listed on the trial line-up calendar for Thursday the week before trials begin.
Allan said the court looked to resume trials in July but all the scheduled cases were resolved before trial. But then local COVID-19 cases increased and potential trials were again delayed.
For more information visit co.chelan.wa.us/superior-court.