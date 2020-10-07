WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission has extended by six months a moratorium on new short-term rentals and expansion or modification of existing ones.
The commission voted unanimously Tuesday after a public hearing on extending the moratorium. The moratorium is intended to prevent people from rushing to buy homes and turn them into short-term rentals before new regulations are completed, Commissioner Doug England has said.
Members of both the Residents United for Neighbors and the Short-Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County spoke during the public hearing.
The commission made one change to the moratorium, according to the moratorium resolution, allowing modifications to short-term rentals for emergency repairs from unexpected damage.
The moratorium also applies to lodging facilities, bed and breakfasts, guest inns and tourist/recreation sites not fully operational on or before Aug. 25.
The reason for the moratorium on other types of lodging facilities is because the county is concerned people will submit false applications, according to the resolution.
The commission will reconvene Feb. 23 and decide whether to end the moratorium or extend it.
The Chelan County Planning Commission will hold an Oct. 15 workshop on short-term rentals.