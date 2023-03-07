WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners hired a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority director to fill a newly created position called economic services director.

Ron Cridlebaugh

Ron Cridlebaugh

Chelan County economic services director

Ron Cridlebaugh currently serves as economic and business development director for the port. Cridlebaugh has been with the port for nine years — first with the Douglas County Port and then the regional port district when it reorganized in 2019, according to a Chelan County news release.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

