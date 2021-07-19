WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioners on Monday raised the county’s current fire hazard rating to “extreme.”
“The ongoing Red Apple Fire is an in-your-face reminder of the conditions that exist throughout Chelan County,” said Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb in a news release.
The Red Apple Fire is estimated at 83% contained and 12,288 acres in Sunnyslope.
The hazard level was set to extreme in the county’s Valley and Chelan Mountain zones, which encompass the entire county, and might not be lowered until September, the release said.
“Extreme” is the highest level of the hazard scale and brings additional restrictions, to include:
- No operating motor vehicles off roadways.
- No outdoor fires or outdoor open flame devices.
- Use of charcoal briquettes is prohibited unless used in a commercially made and listed barbeque at the owner’s home.
- No fireworks.
Public works crews are installing almost 70 signs around the county that note the extreme conditions. Temporary barricades will be placed at 17 county roads — typically those that lead to Forest Service Roads — for added emphasis, however they do not mean the road is closed.
“The barricades are meant to give people a heightened awareness that where they are going may become dangerous very quickly if a wildfire should occur,” Plumb said.