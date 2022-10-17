Water tank tour
Chelan County Fire Marshal Steve Rinaldi, right, spoke to a group of officials Oct. 10 about a proposal to place water tanks throughout the county to help fight wildfires.

LEAVENWORTH — Chelan County Fire Marshal Steve Rinaldi has a plan: Water tanks at a dozen sites throughout the county to save time and property during wildfires.

The idea is that the less time shuttling water tenders — a firefighting vehicle that carries water — between fires and the nearest hydrant will equal more time spent fighting fires. In some of the county’s most at-risk areas hydrants can be miles — and precious minutes — away.

IMG_1670.jpg

The Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center installed and buried a 20,000-water tank. Chelan County Commissioners and Chelan County Fire Marshal Steven Rinaldi visited the site in July. The county might use the same style tank if a project to help fight wildfires is funded.


