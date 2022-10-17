The Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center installed and buried a 20,000-water tank. Chelan County Commissioners and Chelan County Fire Marshal Steven Rinaldi visited the site in July. The county might use the same style tank if a project to help fight wildfires is funded.
LEAVENWORTH — Chelan County Fire Marshal Steve Rinaldi has a plan: Water tanks at a dozen sites throughout the county to save time and property during wildfires.
The idea is that the less time shuttling water tenders — a firefighting vehicle that carries water — between fires and the nearest hydrant will equal more time spent fighting fires. In some of the county’s most at-risk areas hydrants can be miles — and precious minutes — away.
“So what this project is looking at doing is trying to bring in these portable water tanks, strategically locate them so that the fire districts would be able to come in, pull water from those tanks and (they) would have a lot less distance in order to travel to get it back to the scene,” Rinaldi said.
Rinaldi wants 19 tanks spread between 12 fire-prone locations and three mobile tanks that can be transported to fires as needed.
For the full scope of the plan to work, he needs money. About $1.2 million. On Oct. 10, he led a group of local officials to several potential sites along Chumstick Highway.
A 2018 report from wildfire research firm Pyrologix and the U.S. Forest Service ranked four Chelan County cities among the 10 cities in the state most at risk to wildfire in the state. Leavenworth topped the list, followed by No. 5 Wenatchee, No. 6 Chelan and No. 9 Cashmere.
“The more homes that go in the longer and harder it’s going to be to stop a fire because of water,” said Chief Kelly O’Brien with Fire District 3.
There have been no large wildfires in the Chumstick in about 100 years, O’Brien said.
The first stop during the Oct. 10 event was at a Spromberg Canyon Road log yard. The yard caught fire in 2017 and burned about 40 acres. For 24 hours, water tenders shuttled between the fire and the fire station three miles away in Leavenworth to refill their tanks, O’Brien said.
The round-trip takes about a half hour. “That’s valuable time that’s lost,” Rinaldi said.
The next closest water source is 4 miles away at a substation at Camp 12 Road, which has a water tank that was installed in the early 1990s.
The tanks proposed by Rinaldi hold up to 21,000 gallons of water. The average water tender carries 1,500 to 2,000 gallons and the average fire engine carries 1,000.
He’d like to have half the sites in place by the start of the 2023 fire season, which he called a “hefty goal.”
The project has not been funded yet, but the county has applied for the Forest Service’s Community Wildfire Defense Grant, worth $893,250, said county spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons.
The county is also seeking grant funds from the Chelan County PUD and will make a request for capital budget monies from state lawmakers and is considering asking Congresswoman Kim Schrier’s office for discretionary spending dollars.
“These are options to get the project kicked off,” FitzSimmons said. “This is a multi-year project, with other sites targeted for the future. And that means looking at future funding options past next year as well.”
