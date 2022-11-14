WENATCHEE — Chelan County has denied at least 62 short-term rental applications since their new code was adopted more than a year ago and seven are under appeal in court. A land use attorney believes the county is not applying the code fairly.

Deanna Walter (copy)

Deanna Walter

Chelan County assessor and interim Community Development director


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?