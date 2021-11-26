WENATCHEE — It started as a trickle, according to Chris Young.
Young, a Chelan County building official, said it was in March that he first noticed that some structures in the county which had originally been permitted as workshops or garages were later illegally built to be places to live.
He had only just started his job at the county three weeks earlier.
"One of my first experiences was a gentleman who bought a rental property for $750,000 only to find out and have me to tell him, 'I'm sorry but that was permitted as a garage, and it's an illegal dwelling unit,'" Young said.
He had worked for 36 years in five states as a building official, according to Young. And based on just the first few months on the job, he estimated the county had hundreds of illegally converted structures.
The floodgates really opened when applications began to be filed to be grandfathered into Chelan County’s new code regarding short-term rentals.
Now, after about 10 months and the problem is clearer, Young said he thinks the number of these illegally converted structures number in the thousands.
The Chelan County Community Development department released an "administrative interpretation" on Oct. 28 explaining that the staff would be implementing stricter review oversight to work toward preventing this from happening in the future.
The Chelan County Community Development staff will also not allow provide permits for illegally converted structures. That means short-term rental owners with illegal structures will also not be able receive certificate of occupation and therefore be unable to be grandfathered into the Chelan County code.
Kristen Ryles, manager for the county's short-term rental program, said in an email that she anticipates that some of these issues may still be able to be resolved and move ahead in the short-term rental program. Ryles did not detail what cases would be allowed to move ahead or how they would be resolved.
"Others, unfortunately, will not qualify," she said in the email. "While this is upsetting for those owners, we have to remember that if a property is denied due to an illegal structure we are acting in the interest of public safety. We offer alternatives when we can but, as with any business, it is up to the owner to make sure they are operating safely and legally."
Short-term rental owners can be fined $750 a day if they attempt to rent out the unpermitted dwelling unit. And if tenants were ever injured due to improper construction on the property, the owners could be held liable, according to Young.
For some, the reasoning behind illegally converting their garages or workshops into dwelling units was to skirt the limitation on size for accessory dwelling units and get an "after-the-fact" permit, Young said.
Accessory dwelling units are permitted but are limited to 1,200 square feet. But many of the illegally converted buildings exceed 2,000 square feet, making the structure a dwelling unit, according to Young.
"People in the short-term rental business are making a lot of money," Young said. "I think the numbers (of illegally converted structures) are really going to be profound when it’s all said and done. (Short-term rentals) were never really regulated. Now we’re trying to regulate it."
It's not possible to correct the situation on completed buildings by conducting inspections needed to grant a certificate of occupancy, he said. "There's just no way to permit something legally after-the-fact because it's already built," Young said. "If they've converted this illegally and built it without anybody doing a plan review on inspections, a certificate of occupancy can't be issued because the certificate ... deems that structure code compliant. That's impossible to do."
The problem can be costly to unknowing buyers. Young said he had a case a couple months back where the owners hire a contractor to demolish the house on the property to build their dream home. The contractor did not check the permits on the property, he said.
"These people just bought this property, demo the house, came in to permit a new house and found out that they already got a house on the property. Now they were limited to build their dream home less than 1,200 square feet. I can tell you story after story after story. So it's heartbreaking. People are unsuspecting buyers."
Unless the buyer is obtaining a mortgage, typically, a title search or home inspection is not required, according to Young.
Young said he encourages everyone to call the Community Development staff to inquire about a property's permit history. Find more information here: wwrld.us/development.
This issue stems, in part, from one small footnote in the Chelan County Code.
The footnote is Chapter 11.04.020 of the Chelan County Code and suggests that accessory structures like garages, pools and decks could be built before a primary structure, like a single-family home. The footnote has been part of the code for at least 10 years.
The original purpose of the footnote was to exempt docks and piers from having to be built after a primary structure. The rule was not meant to allow all accessory structures to be built before the primary structure. Agricultural structures and detached garages on lots greater than 12,000 square feet are other exceptions that are allowed to be built prior to a primary structure.
Usually the home is built first and accessory structures are built afterward or at the same time as the primary dwelling.
So this broad footnote allowing accessory structures to be built first has always been out of compliance with the state’s residential code and has been misapplied, Young said.
And due to the footnote, some property owners went ahead and built garages or workshops before their homes and then illegally converted the structure into a dwelling space after being permitted as an accessory structure.
Young presented a potential solution to Chelan County commissioners on Nov. 16 and suggested they remove the footnote that allowed accessory structures to be built first to comply with the state's building code.
"I think because I'm new here I'm being viewed as maybe being over regulatory," Young said. "And I say no, I'm trying to protect your investment."
The county would compromise by allowing property owners to build detached garages before a primary structure if the garage did not exceed 1,000 square feet.
Anyone looking to skirt the limitation on the size of accessory dwelling units by building their detached garage first would not be tempted to do so since accessory dwelling structures can be built up to 1,200 square feet, Young said in an email.
Large accessory structures can still be illegally converted into dwelling units even if they are built after the primary structure, but this change will push these illegal conversions off to a later date, according to Young.
"Now that we are regulating short-term rentals, the issue is becoming very evident," he said in an email. "The amount of money that can be made from short-term rentals I think was the primary driver of this and the accessory structure was merely the mechanism that perpetuated it."
County Commissioners Kevin Overbay and Tiffany Gering said during the Nov. 16 meeting that they understand the legal obligation but felt the change was restrictive.
The commissioners suggested that Young reach out to the state Building Code Council to see if they could get an alternative solution approved.