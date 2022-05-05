Chelan County issues stop-work order on No.1 Canyon earth-moving

WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners issued a stop-work order on earth-moving work at the end of No. 1 Canyon Road on Tuesday.
Tyler W. Chambers, who owns about 66 acres in the No. 1 Canyon Road area, has been moving earth for a couple of weeks, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
Chambers did not return requests for comment. A stop-work order does not imply that the property owner has done anything wrong, FitzSimmons said.
FitzSimmons said Chambers has yet to file a building permit so the scope of the project is uncertain. Neighbors in the area said that the earthmoving began in August or September 2021.
FitzSimmons said that messages to the commissioners included concerns about the possible erosion that could occur as a result of the work.
Commissioner Bob Bugert said he thought it was "abundantly clear" that the project was in violation of the county's critical area ordinances.
Critical areas include wetland areas, frequently flooded areas, geologic hazard areas, fish and wildlife conservation areas and critical aquifer recharge areas.
No. 1 Canyon has a history of heavy runoff, debris and mud flows. The Chelan County Flood Control Zone District has built debris basins in the canyon.
One neighbor, Julie Canlis, said that she is worried about possible flooding that might occur as well as the impact to the area's wildlife.
"That whole area has been zoned as a critical area which means that Chelan County has a vested interest in maintaining the wildlife," she said. "The damage is irreparable."
Another neighbor, Sheri Bock, said the area is the winter habitat for deer.
"I watched them all winter long out my kitchen window," she said. "So I'm just seeing it all destroyed when that is a critical area for them to come through and have shelter in that bowl."
Bock also said she's heard rocks and boulders outside at night fall into a nearby creek.
Neighbors approached commissioners on Monday. Commissioners hope that the stop-work order will give them time to review the situation with legal counsel.
Bugert on Tuesday introduced a motion to issue the stop-work order while the commissioners wait for the county prosecuting attorney to provide legal counsel.
Commissioner Kevin Overbay said he is not against issuing a work order or conducting a site assessment of the project, but wants to minimize the amount of liability to the county before taking any action.
The motion passed 2-1 with Overbay voting to oppose the stop-work order.
A violation of a stop-work order could result in a civil fine with first-time violations at $750 and repeat violations at $1,500.
Commissioner Tiffany Gering also mentioned at Tuesday's meeting about similar concerns of development in critical areas in the No. 2 Canyon and Bear Mountain near Lake Chelan.
Bugert suggested he would be in favor modifying the critical area ordinances to address these concerns but in the meantime should focus on this particular situation.