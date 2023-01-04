SPOKANE — The family of a Wenatchee woman who died in the custody of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Chelan County and others.

Blair A. Nelson was found dead in her cell (wwrld.us/3CkDIlA) Nov. 21, 2021, about 15 hours after she was booked into the jail following an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?