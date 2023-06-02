WENATCHEE — An attempt to suppress the evidence in three separate cases of driving under the influence has now been denied twice by Chelan County District Court judges.
The matter in contention is concerns blood drawn from three people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2021. The blood samples were then sent in vacutainer tubes to the Washington State Patrol Toxicology Lab for testing.
But in the time it took to analyze the blood, the collection tubes passed the manufacturer's expiration date. The samples were tested in 2022, while the vials expired in 2021.
John Brangwin, attorney for one of the defendants, filed a motion Nov. 7 to suppress the toxicology report and any testimony related to the report and argued the expiration of the tubes affected the integrity of any results obtained from the samples.
Judges Allen Blackmon and Jon Volyn heard testimony on the matter Jan. 19 from two staff members at the toxicology lab and a legal consultant testifying for the defense.
The judges in March ruled against suppressing the evidence, but then Brangwin filed a motion for reconsideration March 17. Blackmon and Volyn again denied the defense's motion to suppress the evidence in a decision published May 24.
One argument in the Brangwin's motion was that the vials could not be admitted as evidence because the expired vials are non-sterile or not "chemically clean."
The judges noted in their May 24 decision that it "seems reasonable that once a blood sample is placed into the vial, it is no longer chemically clean as it now has a foreign substance (blood) in it," court documents said. "It is no longer dry as it now contains a liquid (blood), and it remains to be determined if the stopper is leak-proof until it does, indeed, leak."
In the end, the judges determined that it is a "logical and reasonable inference" that the use of an unexpired tube would "give an accurate, specific, reliable and precise result."
Brangwin was not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon. But he said in April that if the court would not reconsider then they might appeal the decision.
