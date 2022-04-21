Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — A Cashmere construction company was ordered to pay a former employee more than $327,000 after a jury found they wrongfully fired the employee believing that he reported workplace violations to the state government.

Uriel Sanchez, who is Latino, filed a lawsuit in Chelan County Superior Court against Bethlehem Construction in April 2017 that alleged the company discriminated against him because of his race, retaliated against him and wrongfully fired him in violation of state policy.

Following a six-day trial, the jury on Tuesday found in favor of Sanchez on all counts and awarded him $77,350 in past economic damages and $250,000 in general damages.

“Mr. Sanchez has waited a long time for justice and is grateful for the jury’s verdict,” his attorney, Corey Kane, told The Wenatchee World in an email.

Sanchez in 2016 complained to supervisors that there wasn’t enough drinking water on job sites and that the drinking water they were provided was dirty, according to court documents. Bethlehem was reported to the state Department of Labor and Industries regarding drinking water complaints and found in violation of drinking water standards at an unannounced inspection.

Bethlehem supervisors incorrectly believed it was Sanchez who complained to Labor and Industries about the water issues, the documents state. Bethlehem claimed Sanchez was fired for a safety violation: dumping out worksite drinking water he believed to be unclean.



Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

