WENATCHEE — Chelan County is looking at a $2.2 million hole in its general fund budget for 2021.
The deficit comes after the county increased property taxes by the full amount available, 1%, Chelan County Administrator Cathy Mulhall said.
A combination of factors has led to the budget deficit, including salary increases, benefits increases and $666,000 of additional expenses carried over from the last budget cycle.
“So we know that $666,000 is just what we carried forward from 2020 in the budget,” Mulhall said. “So we’re adding to that and we have to decide how much we’re willing to add to that.”
The county could tap an almost $12 million rainy day fund, but it will need to make cuts eventually, she said. The county is looking at cutting some empty positions.
The state lets counties increase their property taxes 1% a year, which is about a $130,000 revenue increase per year, Mulhall said. The county also receives some sales tax revenue, which if there are big construction projects can be helpful.
This year, the county is looking at about $275,000 in new construction sales taxes, she said. It is about what the county received last year, but it has been higher in the past.
It is a perennial challenge for counties in Washington state as costs from labor, insurance and other areas overtake additional revenue.
CARES Act funding has helped the county in some areas, but it is earmarked for anything impacted by COVID-19, Mulhall said.
“CARES Act funding is a reimbursement, so we spend money, we get reimbursed for it for expenses related to COVID,” Mulhall said. “It helps our fund balance, because we’re not using other county funds to buy things needed for facing the pandemic here.”
Another area of the budget that the county is looking at is the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, she said. The jail has been making improvements over the last year, adding cameras, a body scanner, a mail scanner and more.
In response, jail staff have redone its payment structure, which involves contracting with municipal governments who house inmates at its facility. The cities of East Wenatchee and Wenatchee have raised concerns about that restructuring and are in talks with the jail and the county.