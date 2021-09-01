WENATCHEE — Turnaround on Chelan County building permits has improved after the county added staff and streamlined its permit process.
"We're catching up," said Chris Young, Chelan County building official. Young began working for the county in the first week of February. As of Aug. 30, the backlog is at about 60 open applications with a turnaround time of 30 to 60 days maximum, he said.
"My goal is to get (turnaround) down to less than 30 days," Young said. "I've been doing this for 37 years in five states, and I've gotten residential reviews down to a five-day turnaround time. I'm confident we can get that here."
Earlier this year, the county was working through an extreme backlog of permit applications due to staffing shortages and an influx of permits. An application could be held up to 90 days before it got processed.
The county issued 238 single-family dwelling permits from January through July, according to Young. In the whole of 2020, the county issued 308 of these permits, he said in an email.
In the month of July alone, Community Development staff received 40 permit submissions this year, about double the amount submitted in July 2020, according to Young.
But two new plan examiners, who review building plans to ensure that everything abides to code, and a new electronic submittal process has made the backlog much more manageable in August, he said.
The new plan examiners are still learning, but Young said he expects the county to be in an even better position by the end of the year once they get more experience.
"A big component of plan review staff is training or onboarding, and we just haven't had the opportunity," Young said. "We're doing the training as we go. I'm well versed in plan review, but typically, the building officials doesn't do that. But I see the need. I chip in half a dozen reviews a day to just keep that thing rolling."
