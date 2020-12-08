WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission is considering reducing the number of non-owner-occupied vacation rentals over three years using a lottery system.
Short-term rental owners in certain areas would enter a lottery system for a long-term permit and if they did not win one, would have to stop acting as a rental after three years, according to Chelan County documents. Short-term rentals would still need to register when they operated for that three-year window and there would be other requirements for long-term permitting.
The Chelan County Commission is in the process of adapting a draft short-term rental code. It’s taken about a year and a half to get to this point with the Chelan County Planning Commission voting on proposed regulations three times.
In the final iteration sent to the county commission, the planning commission proposed not allowing more short-term rentals in certain zip codes if they exceeded 5% of the number of houses and apartments in an area.
The county commission does not need to follow the planning commission’s recommendation. It follows their proposal as a blueprint.
The commission has a public hearing on the draft code scheduled for Dec. 22 and a vote on the new regulations scheduled for Dec. 29.
The commission is considering the lottery system because it is concerned about the amount of short-term rentals in certain zip codes, Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert said. The commissioners want to provide affordable housing for Chelan County residents, particularly lower-income working families.
“The greatest zip code percentage (of short-term rentals) was 98826, which is the Leavenworth and the Lake Wenatchee/Plain area,” Bugert said.
BERK Consulting, which is helping the county develop the code, found the following percentages of short-term rentals compared to total housing stock:
- Leavenworth/Lake Wenatchee - 15.6%
- Manson - 11.2%
The Short Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC) is concerned about this move by the commission, as well as the zoning restrictions the county is considering, said Zelda Holgate, STRACC vice chair. The group believes it will cause two-thirds of the short-term rentals in the county to close within three years.
“And my question to the county is 'how are going to meet a budget without our taxes and our income and all that we bring to the table?'” Holgate asked.
Holgate also does not think new regulations will provide affordable housing for working class families, she said. People will not be able to afford the types of homes that will go on the market and short-term rental owners may just hold onto their properties rather than sell, Holgate said.
“People are going to either keep them, and they’re going to sit empty while they’re not being used, or they are going to sell them,” she said. “And the chance of them becoming long-term rentals are very slim.”
The group Residents United for Neighbors (RUN), which supports short-term rental regulations, also has some concerns about the current draft code, RUN President Kirvil Skinnarland said, including:
- 12 guests per short-term rental is too high of occupancy in residential zones. It should be four bedrooms or eight people.
- Tier 3 short-term rentals, which are not owner occupied and have more than 12 guests, should only be allowed in rural commercial zones.
- If someone does get a permit, it shouldn’t be transferred to the next property owner when the property is sold.
The county commission looked at its comprehensive plan to justify some of the decisions it is considering and the county’s plan puts an emphasis on affordable housing for the workforce, Bugert said. State law requires counties and cities to create comprehensive plans to help protect rural character and prevent urban sprawl.
“It’s been an arduous process and difficult decisions and we recognize that no matter what we do this creates challenges for both sides,” Bugert said. “We’re trying to find the happy medium and we’re not sure we found it, but we’re certainly striving for it.”