NCW — Chelan and Douglas county commissioners rescinded resolutions Tuesday allowing some private construction to restart.
The county commissions and the governor’s office disagreed about whether construction on existing home projects should continue during quarantine.
Douglas County was the first to pass a resolution in early April allowing construction to continue on homes that were being built right before the quarantine order. Chelan County did the same a week later.
The Douglas County Commission’s new resolution rescinds its previous proclamation, but it says the commission does so reluctantly and under threat of civil and criminal prosecution from the governor’s office, according to the resolution.
Both counties new resolutions create caveats to allow construction to continue if people are in danger of becoming homeless otherwise, according to both counties' resolutions.
They also allow construction to continue if spoliation could occur otherwise or if it would be unsafe not to continue, according to both counties' resolutions. Both counties allow development directors to review construction projects on a case by case basis.
Tuesday night, Gov. Jay Inslee said in an address that the state is working toward allowing some limited construction to restart with safety measures in place.
The commission sent a copy of its new resolution to the governor’s office to receive approval before they signed it, Commissioner Bob Bugert said. The county is waiting to hear back from the governor’s office.
Last week, the governor’s office sent letters to Chelan and Douglas counties telling them their resolutions allowing construction to continue were not in compliance with state law, according to a letter from the governor’s office attorney.
In addition, the city of Wenatchee passed a resolution on Thursday allowing some private construction to continue. The city sent its resolution to the governor’s office on Monday for review and hasn’t heard back, Mayor Frank Kuntz said Tuesday.
The reason for the resolution in Chelan County was to allow families who might be in limbo on the construction of a new home some relief, Bugert said. It was also to allow construction to be completed on projects that might be affected by a delay.
The Douglas County Commission’s argument was that the governor’s quarantine order permitted people to complete financial transactions, such as home sales, Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said. But financial transactions on homes can’t be finished until a home has been built to substantial completion.
Reporter Nevonne McDaniels contributed to this report.