WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners on Monday appointed building official Chris Young as the interim director of the county’s Community Development Department.
Young replaces Jim Brown, who directed the department for two years before announcing his resignation in December.
In his resignation, Brown cited a worsening relationship with a county commissioner. Young will take over when Brown leaves at the end of month.
“By stepping up to serve as interim director, Chris will be able to maintain some continuity and stability at Community Development,” said Kevin Overbay, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. “This is important because Community Development will continue to tackle big issues this year, including the development of a new fill-and-grade ordinance, the establishment of a Wildland-Urban Interface code, and continued efforts to streamline and strengthen the department.”
Young’s career in local government spans 37 years and includes stops in Kingman, Arizona, where he worked as a building official and fire marshal, and Arlington in Snohomish County where he acted as its community development director. He's been with Chelan County for one year.
