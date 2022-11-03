WENATCHEE— The race for Washington’s 8th Congressional district could determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives, so what do local party organizers think about the race so far?
The incumbent, Dr. Kim Schrier, a Democrat from Sammamish, is being challenged by lawyer and businessman, Matt Larkin, a Republican from Woodinville.
Republicans historically do well in Chelan County but it tends to make up about 10% of all District 8 votes and Schrier has won the past two elections starting in 2018.
Chelan County Republican chairman Cary Condotta says that the being the incumbent will have a negative effect on Schrier.
“Most of the things happening around us are negative, and people tend to blame the incumbent when things are not right,” Condotta said referring to issues like crime and inflation.
But the chairman of the Chelan County Democrats, Bill Miller, said that being the incumbent will benefit Schrier because voters will see her achievements in office.
Miller cited her accomplishments in finding money to support the Apple Capital Loop Project, a transportation package in the Wenatchee Valley that aims to reduce congestion and move exported goods faster. He said she co-sponsored the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to help Ellensburg hay farmers impacted by the supply chain crisis.
Both chairmen agree that the race will come down to voter turnout and both said their parties are doing everything they can in Chelan County to get out the vote with emails, letters, text messages, and phone calls.
The mayor of Wenatchee, Frank Kuntz, a Republican, endorsed Schrier during the primaries and appeared in one of her ads.
When asked if the mayor's endorsement hurts the Republicans’ message in Chelan County to elect Larkin, Condotta said it could swing some moderate voters but conservatives here aren't convinced that she is bipartisan and that she represents them.
Miller welcomed the mayor’s endorsement and said it shows what she delivers benefits everyone.
When it comes to reaching out to Latino voters, the two parties here have different approaches.
Condotta said that Republicans engage with everyone in the community and that the issues like crime, homelessness and immigration impact everyone across all racial lines. “Everyone in the community is the same to us,” he said.
Miller said that the Democrats have been inclusive in getting the vote out by partnering with Hispanic non-profits to provide Spanish-speaking services when doing voter registration and by including Spanish messages when campaigning.
And that they’re encouraged by Schrier to being able to engage with Spanish-speaking constituents at her events while in Wenatchee and Chelan County as she has some familiarity with the language.
The two candidates faced off in a debate last Friday at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. You can watch the whole debate here. Election day is next Tuesday Nov. 8.
