NCW — Eight projects in Chelan County will benefit from over $1.6 million in grants awarded by the state Salmon Recovery Funding Board.
They’re among 96 projects in 28 counties receiving $26.1 million in grants.
“The work being done across the state on salmon recovery is critical,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release. “These grants for on-the-ground projects will help us restore salmon to healthy levels that allow for both protection and a robust fishery. We must do everything we can to restore this beloved Washington icon and help orcas, which are starving due to lack of salmon, before it is too late.”
Grant money comes from the Legislature-authorized sale of state bonds and the federal Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund.
“These grants create many other benefits for local communities, such as better water quality, less flooding, more resiliency to climate change and a boost to our statewide economy,” said Phil Rockefeller, chair of the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board, in a news release. “Since the board’s beginning (in 1999), its grants have created or sustained more than 4,000 jobs and contributed to the state’s economy as grant recipients spend the money for products and services.”
Chelan County projects funded
Chelan County Natural Resources Department: $1,092,223
- $750,000: Conserving Nason Ridge to Preserve Habitat
- $148,265: Improving Habitat in a Wenatchee River Side Channel
- $114,750: Designing a Project to Improve Peshastin Irrigation District
- $79,208: Designing a Project to Reconnect a Peshastin Creek Side Channel
Trout Unlimited: $188,306
- Improving In-stream Flow in Lower Wenatchee River
Chelan-Douglas Land Trust: $184,575
- Preserving Land near Nason and Kahler Creeks
Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation: $133,275
- Enhancing Habitat in Nason Creek
Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group: $61,158
- Designing a Project to Restore Lower Chiwaukum Creek