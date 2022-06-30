WENATCHEE — A proposed $250 fee could help Chelan County cover costs to inspect structures that have not been properly permitted and whose owners are seeking a short-term rental permit.
This “after-the-fact” building site fee would cover the costs of an inspector visit, staff time and travel costs to determine if they can even permit them in the first place.
The county has granted 712 provisional permits for short-term rentals through June 21, with 491 among this group receiving a permanent permit.
The county has until June 30 to review the remaining permits for final approval.
Short-term rentals, or vacation rentals, are homes rented out for up to 30 days. Chelan County began regulating the short-term rentals after passing new regulations in July 2021.
Dan Beardslee, a private land use agent and Douglas County planning commissioner, said at a public hearing Tuesday that he thought this looks like an attempt to weaponize the permitting process for code enforcement.
Beardslee said he spoke on behalf of Building North Central Washington and the North Central Washington Association of Realtors.
“Is this an appropriate thing to do — charge someone to come up to my property and see if I’ve done anything wrong simply because I’ve asked for a permit to do something whether it’s (short-term rentals) or a shoreline permit or whatever it is, and then charge me for coming out to look at my property,” Beardslee said.
Deanna Walter, the county’s interim community development director, said this is “absolutely not code enforcement” at Tuesday’s public hearing.
“These are STR permits that have been requested,” she said. “And under the code, we have to verify whether or not they have been properly converted so that they can be used in a commercial endeavor. They’re calling and saying we want a final inspection. We can’t give you a final inspection because you’ve never had any inspections on your property. In fact, you never got a permit to convert your garage to an (accessory dwelling unit).”
A number of the structures involved are incorrectly permitted, said Heather Mauseth, the county’s interim building official. “Quite a few” of these unpermitted structures were garages that were then converted into living spaces, she said.
The county does not have a number at this time about the number of unpermitted structures or uses, but the county finds them almost daily in their reviews, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
“Until we do the inspection, we don’t know if the property owner is eligible for a short-term rental permit,” Walter said.
Chelan County commissioners on Tuesday asked that the Community Development department clarify language in the proposed code amendment.
They also extended the written public comment period until 5 p.m. on Friday. Comments should be submitted to the Community Development department at CD.director@co.chelan.wa.us.
Find a copy of the proposed code amendment at wwrld.us/inspection.
The commissioners are expected to review written comments and potentially take action on the proposed new fee on July 5. If approved, the new fee would be put into effect that same day, according to a news release.