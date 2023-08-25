WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD employees began moving from their Wenatchee Avenue headquarters to new digs in Olds Station this week.
Dan Frazier, PUD director of shared services, on Tuesday told Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners and staff about the move during his presentation on the PUD site’s redevelopment plan, and asked the port to waive its option to sell parts of the old property. He also announced the new headquarters will have a grand opening Oct. 7 for the public, including tours and “fun games for kids,” and the PUD will complete its move in about six months.
Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to waive the port’s option to purchase four of the eight lots at Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street — four through seven — contingent on the Wenatchee Valley YMCA and Music Theatre of Wenatchee (MTW) closing sales on lots six and seven, and four and five, respectively.
Lots four through eight border the BNSF Railway lines behind the PUD’s old headquarters on Wenatchee Avenue, while lots one through three are in front, along Wenatchee Avenue. The lot lines are subject to minor adjustments, according to Frazier. As of this week, lot four was 8,500 square feet, lot five, 20,895, lot six, 33,264, and lot seven, 85,284 square feet, according to a presentation slide.
The commissioners’ approval, after a lengthy discussion, came mostly because the YMCA and the Riverside Playhouse/MTW have plans for those lots. The two also were deemed anchor tenants earlier this year by the PUD and part of its first step toward redeveloping the old headquarters’ 7.5 acres. The PUD chose a two-phased approach, including purchase and sale agreements with the YMCA and the MTW: The YMCA wants a new facility on the site and the MTW wants to purchase an adjacent building from its building on the site.
Steve Robinson, YMCA campaign committee chair, said the YMCA was “working very productively with the PUD,” and transitioning into design development with its architects to file for building permits by the end of October. He also said the Y’s and PUD’s attorneys were working on a purchase and sale agreement on lots six and seven “with the ambiguity on lot eight.”
“It would strike me, on behalf of the Y, as timely that the port release its interest in the option for six, seven and eight. If you’re not going to do that, we’d like to know, like soon,” he said.
Frazier said the PUD is in the process of getting a purchase and sale agreement together with the MTW for lot four, which contains the PUD’s fish and wildlife facility, minus easterly 30 feet of the building and a parking lot with 40 spaces. The PUD was also working with RH2 Engineering, he said, designing the road to the site, which will pass through to the parking lot behind the Coast Wenatchee Center Hotel.
Frazier also said right after PUD board members approved moving ahead with the purchase and sale agreement with the YMCA, a group came forward with an idea to raise money for lot eight for future expansion of the Y. He said the idea had slowed down finishing the agreement, but the PUD was “definitely something we’d be interested in because it does allocate the whole backside and gets the real focus of the next phase onto lots one, two and three.”
During the sale of the Horan Natural Area property and the Confluence Technology Center property by the PUD in 2019, the port entered into a purchase option for the Fifth Street and Hawley Street properties, Frazier said. The PUD provided the port the option to purchase all or part of any portion the PUD determined surplus because the port was the economic development group.
“The framework was that whenever the PUD said a portion or all of the site was going to be available, we would come to the port and say, ‘So, here’s the idea for that. Are you comfortable with that or do you want to exercise your option or do you want to waive your option for that area?’” Frazier said.
He also said the PUD was working on utilities, boundary line adjustments, talking with developers on how the layout of the old PUD site would work, and discovered the buildings were a “mish-mash” because they were added through the years since the 1950s. Workers will decommission parts of the site’s systems as PUD employees move to the new location, he said, making the lots ready by springtime for redevelopment.
“I agree that it makes sense to retain the rights on Hawley Street,” said commissioner Richard DeRock. “I think that’s logical for a variety of reasons. We don’t know exactly what’s out there yet… I can see the logic of retaining the rights for (lots) one, two, three, but it doesn’t seem like it’s necessary.”
“I think the nature of that property on Hawley Street changes with the (Confluence) Parkway,” said commissioner Alan Loebsack. “So it’s hard to predict how attractive that will be for potential other uses.”
“I think the intent was to change the way that that section (Hawley Street) was a little less industrial and maybe a little more commercial,” Frazier said. “But with the Diamond Foundry’s investments there it’s kind of bluffled it, so it’s going to be interesting as to what the city sees as the correct zoning for that area as it gets ready for redevelopment.”
Robinson said the YMCA wanted lot eight for future use, but commissioners were reluctant.
“As I’ve told my kids when they were growing up, ‘Try not to foreclose any of your options. You never know what the future’s going to bring,’” said commissioner Donn Etherington. “And I find that particularly applicable here. I think what Dan has laid out in regard to the negotiations for Riverside (Playhouse) and for the YMCA, it makes a lot of sense for us to relinquish our right of first refusal for those lots. I would be not so inclined for lot eight because it’s undefined yet at this point in time, and lots one, two and three… and Hawley Street, too.”
“There’s a group of civic-minded people in the community who are interested in purchasing lot eight for the future consideration of the YMCA’s expansion, which may or may not happen in our lifetimes,” Etherington added. “So it seems like it’s highly speculative at this point in time and I guess my inclination would be is, ‘Yeah, that sounds great, you know, whatever we can do for the Y’ kind of thing, but we don’t know whether that’s going to materialize at this point.”
Robinson thanked commissioners after the motion’s approval.
“That’s great. A great outcome for the Y,” he said. “I don’t think that’s any impediment. In fact, it clears an impediment for us. At the same time, we will continue conversations with the PUD about lot eight and hopefully sometime relatively soon, fall-ish, be able to come back to you with more specificity on what lot eight might look like.”