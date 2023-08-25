230527-newslocal-pudbuilding.jpg (copy)
Workers wait for two, 65-inch televisions to be lifted to an open third floor window at the new Chelan County PUD Service Center in Olds Station May 22. 

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD employees began moving from their Wenatchee Avenue headquarters to new digs in Olds Station this week.

Dan Frazier, PUD director of shared services, on Tuesday told Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners and staff about the move during his presentation on the PUD site’s redevelopment plan, and asked the port to waive its option to sell parts of the old property. He also announced the new headquarters will have a grand opening Oct. 7 for the public, including tours and “fun games for kids,” and the PUD will complete its move in about six months.

Overview of Chelan County PUD headquarters (copy)

This image shows an overview of the current Chelan County PUD headquarters. 
pud hq (copy)

The current Chelan County PUD headquarters at Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street. 
This image shows roughly where the lots are of the old Chelan County PUD headquarters along Wenatchee Avenue, one through three, and lots four through eight in the back.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

