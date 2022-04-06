WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD Commissioner Ann Congdon announced Wednesday that she will not seek reelection after 18 years on the board.
Congdon's announcement came as former PUD Commissioner Carnan Bergren said that he would campaign to return to the commission where he served for two terms.
Bergren will run for the District 3 seat now held by Congdon. He was elected to the PUD commission for consecutive terms in 2008 and 2012. Congdon said she encouraged Bergren to run.
“I’ve had three terms (18 years) of fun!,” she wrote in an email. “I definitely am conflicted as I think it’s time to give someone else an opportunity to serve, but it’s hard to leave.”
She will be the second-longest serving commissioner in PUD history, according to her announcement.
“It’s been a privilege to serve,” she wrote in a statement. “When I look back at where we were when I started in 2005 ($1.5 billion in debt; complete loss of customer/community trust) and where we are today, I am quite honestly astounded.”
Congdon said she will “be advocating for the disabled and disadvantaged,” and spending time with family. “My grandsons will keep me hopping!,” she wrote.
Bergren said since leaving the PUD spot, he was asked to rejoin, but didn’t have time until recently, when he liquidated his fruit orchards.
“I decided to do it for the PUD,” he said. “It’s a perfect time for me to just step in and help.”
“I have gained valuable experience that uniquely qualifies me to serve once again as your Chelan PUD commissioner,” Bergren wrote in a statement Tuesday. “I voted for and supported the district's present course in reducing its long-term debt and during my time in office worked hard to help develop the district's forward surplus energy sales program."
He said he would work to preserve "low rates and least cost utility services that complement the environment and quality of life in Chelan County.”
Dennis Bolz, PUD District B commissioner, said he served with Bergren for six years.
“In a way it surprises me a little bit because he's kinda moved on in his life, but it also doesn't surprise me because you know, I think he enjoyed doing what he did,” Bolz said of Bergren’s announcement.
“He’s a very hardworking commissioner, does his homework and is very diligent,” Bolz said. Bolz’ seat also is up for grabs this year, but the 16-year commissioner said he hasn’t decided whether to seek re-election.
“We’ll probably decide sometime in the near future,” he said, referring to his wife.
Besides being a PUD commissioner, Bergren also was a board member of Peshastin Fruit Growers, Leavenworth Fruit Company and the Washington-Oregon Canning Pear Association.
Bergren grew fruit for 42 years before he and his wife June bought a home in Chelan Falls, where they live now.