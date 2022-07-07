WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD commissioners on this week inched closer toward choosing a developer for the PUD's Fifth Street Redevelopment project.
Commissioners heard comments from the community and the advisory group that recommended the two redevelopment plans for the land and buildings the PUD will leave in 2023 for its new Olds Station headquarters.
Additionally, there were nine emailed public comments and a letter of interest from the Music Theatre of Wenatchee to buy the adjacent parking lot and the connecting PUD fish and wildlife building.
About a dozen people voiced praise and concern over the project.
Commissioners decided to move forward June 20 with two of the four redevelopment proposals, ranked by an advisory committee. GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects and Steinhauer Properties emerged with the highest scores out of 224, 165 and 145, respectively.
Sadie Bee LLC and Ben Paine and Equity Capital Inc. and Kidder Mathews received 91 and 78 respectively, and did not move forward for consideration.
Dan Frazier, director of shared services, said the advisory group wanted to know more about the two contenders.
The next step for the project comes this week when the advisory group refines its recommendations. On July 18, they'll seek commissioners' action on the recommendation. The final selection is expected Sept. 19.
“The feedback that we received, and was common to both proposals: really positive feedback from everybody about the inclusion of the YMCA,” Frazier said. “They thought that was a great anchor for the site. I think the YMCA has been out in the community talking about what opportunities they have and this was one of their selected sites that they would like to relocate to. And so I think there's a lot of support there.”
Dorry Foster, YMCA CEO, said the current YMCA facility, 217 Orondo Ave., is “highly deficient” and didn’t allow the YMCA to provide the community what it needed. She listed many points on the YMCA’s desire to relocate.
“A downtown site helps to serve the entire community by providing us the largest impact in the highest density of the people that we currently serve and expand that,” she said.
Frazier said feedback listed the proposals offered better circulation through the site from Fifth Street to the south, incorporated “community vision” goals and objectives, and had a “big picture” for downtown.
There were questions and concerns, especially given the few weeks allowed to submit ideas, Frazier said.
“One was the lack of information,” Frazier said. “How the YMCA and the music theater fit into these proposals and how does the, how does the connection work?”
The others included:
- “How does the development connect with the rest of downtown and with the nearby waterfront?
- How will large (seven-story) buildings feel in the existing scale of downtown? How will developers make them fit in?
- High level of public funding required for infrastructure.
- How do recent economic events (changing interest rates and real estate markets) affect proposals?”
The advisory group said they liked the reuse of two of the PUD’s buildings in the GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects proposal. The PUD's technician shop would be made into a Pybus Public Market-style restaurant and retail building and the PUD headquarters would be adaptive reuse buildings, converted to educational use and possibly a daycare for the new YMCA.
They also appreciated:
- The “realistic phasing plan of eight to 10 years.
- Ambitious use of site.
- Developer’s connection to the region.”
Concerns over the proposal included that more than 300,000 square feet of office space was envisioned and whether it made Wenatchee Avenue a back door to the site.
“The office first versus residential was just sort of a dart on the board,” said Ted Schroth of GTS. “300,000 feet of office is a great dream. The reality may be more retail and more residential or lab space, as it depends who we can attract. And then on the retail piece, I couldn't agree more that we don't want to make Wenatchee Avenue a backdoor of the project. That's the front; we are all about retail and that is the urban infill part of our project.”
Schroth listed several projects his team has done.
“I just want to emphasize that we care a lot about the pedestrian experience for retail,” he said. “I would venture to say we're specialists at it and we care about it.”
The advisory group listed things about Steinhauer it liked:
- Great experience with similar projects.
- Appropriate site use intensity.
- Developer’s connection to the region.
- Mix of surface and under-building parking.
- Good improvement to the frontage area.”
Some concerns included its mix of apartments and condos and lack of restaurant/retail space. Its plan includes a multi-family building at the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street with an upscale hotel beside it on Wenatchee Avenue. The proposal also included demolishing all of the current buildings.
“What does this community want to be in the future? And I think the answer is, if you look at what has made many communities successful, it is creating a critical mass walkability, connecting downtown areas to have that live, work, play experience,” said Rory Sandstrom of Steinhauer. “But then also getting that scale correct, and I think that reflects in our proposal."