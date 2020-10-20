WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is looking at using “preemptive power shut offs” during future windstorms and extreme fires.
The shut-off considerations are a part of a wider effort to combat potential wildfire threats.
Utilities in Oregon and California have had problems with electrical equipment causing fires, said Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright.
In California, Pacific Gas & Electric has committed to paying more than $25 billion to resolve liabilities stemming from wildfires caused by its power lines between 2015 and 2018. PacificCorp in Oregon was sued over a downed power line allegedly causing a wildfire earlier this summer.
No major wildfires have been started in Chelan County by downed power lines or damaged electrical equipment, Wright said, but “you don’t want to … wait until it happens here.”
Both Chelan and Douglas counties have seen pole fires this month. The small fires have not caused trouble aside from temporary power outages.
The PUD is also thinking about moving power lines in high-risk areas underground, according to a PUD news release. Wildfires have made insurance premiums increase and taking action to reduce the risk of fires is best practice, the release states.
The key thing is that “you want to learn from others and avoid problems,” Wrights said.