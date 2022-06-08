WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners are expected to sign off on an interconnection agreement with Microsoft at their June 20 meeting.
The agreement includes how Microsoft will pay for electricity and infrastructure at its proposed six data center buildings on 102.5 acres along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway.
Microsoft and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority signed a purchase and sale agreement on the land, with the inspection period on the deal ending June 1.
The deal between the PUD and Microsoft is being ironed out.
A preliminary draft includes Microsoft paying the PUD up front for electricity services and infrastructure it needs besides its own buildings. It also will be on a “large load,” or Schedule 4 rate at its Malaga location, according to a presentation to commissioners Monday by Robb Davis, PUD attorney. The electricity provided could either be from the PUD on its higher, large load rate and/or from a third party.
The up front payment amount was not provided in the presentation and the PUD declined to answer questions about the deal.
“We need to refer any specifics about the proposal to Microsoft,” wrote Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson, in an email.
“We are making significant investments to establish and grow our presence in Chelan County,” a Microsoft spokesperson wrote in an email. “We are excited to continue our growth in Washington state and will share more updates as the construction process progresses.”
Large electricity loads are those using “above 5 annual average megawatts or as warranted by special circumstances” in certain PUD service locations, and require a contract, according to the PUD’s website.
The PUD created a large load template, but Microsoft requested modifications, Davis said. Those include paying a “good faith estimate” in a “not to exceed amount” instead of paying deposit and security, monthly invoicing and payment. The up front payment includes contingency and ancillary costs, with check-ins to see if another amount is needed before the initial payment runs out, he said. There’s also an option to revert to the PUD’s large load payment template, if needed.
Besides that, Davis said the PUD may either provide electricity on its schedule or direct market electricity on its wires, which was still being worked out.
“With who we’re dealing with, we need to cross every T and dot every I,” said PUD Commissioner Ann Congdon.
Having Microsoft pay up front helps the PUD because the PUD can start construction on infrastructure without using its own money, rather than waiting for payment from Microsoft, Davis added.