WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD announced Monday that Kirk Hudson has been named as the district’s next general manager.
Hudson was selected unanimously by the Chelan County PUD Commission.
The PUD operates Rocky Reach, Rock Island and Lake Chelan dams, 25 substations, 14 parks, water-pumping stations and a workforce of 840 people. It also provides water and broadband internet services.
While the job title will be new, Hudson comes into the position with 24 years of experience at the PUD. Most recently, he served as the managing director of generation and transmission. Hudson will take over the new role Jan. 1.
Current GM Steve Wright announced in April that he did not intend to stay in the position after his contract expires in December. Wright has served as GM since 2013.
In a Monday press release, Commissioner Steve McKenna said that Hudson fit the board’s search criteria.
“We heard several consistent themes from the community and employees,” McKenna said. “There was interest in recruiting a candidate with strong leadership skills, business management acumen, integrity, background with Pacific Northwest issues, solid communications skills and understanding of renewable energy. We also heard numerous comments about considering candidates internally and within our region.”
Hudson said he is looking forward to his new role.
“I think the PUD is in a great spot right now,” Hudson said in an interview. “And I’m just super excited to have been chosen by the board of commissioners to lead this organization and work with our employees and take on the challenges that our industry will have going forward.”
Hudson one of the challenges will be to adapt to a market that is increasingly seeking carbon-free energy options.
“Energy markets are changing substantially as the country moves to clean, renewable energy sources,” Hudson said. “One of our challenges will be making sure, and of course we’re positioned very well with hydropower, will be making sure that we get the value for what we produce here and bring it back to Chelan County.
To accomplish this, Hudson said it will be important to continue the growth of the organization.
“If there’s new infrastructure or new industry that have a desire to be closer to clean, renewable hydropower, the growth side would be on the infrastructure side of Chelan County PUD,” Hudson said. “We want to be ready and able to provide infrastructure as those needs present themselves.”
One thing that will go unchanged at the PUD is the department’s five-year strategic plan that runs through 2024, which was created under Wright.
“I think that’s been something that’s been something that’s been made really clear to me is that’s a solid direction,” Hudson said. “It seems to be one that the community supports. That’s been made very clear, and so my challenge will be executing that strategic plan with the board of commission and our employees.”
Hudson said this new position will also allow him to be more involved in the Wenatchee area.
“From a personal standpoint, I love this community and I love being involved in this community,” Hudson said. “For me, I’m most looking forward to being more involved in the community in this new capacity.”
In his new position, Hudson will receive an annual salary of $339,480. This is a decrease from Wright’s current $406,377 salary, though Wright's initial salary as GM was about $295,000.
When he officially takes over in the new year, Hudson will become the 13th general manager since the PUD was formed in 1936.